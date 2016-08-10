BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Aug 10 Asahi Intecc Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a medical equipment sale JV named Asahi Intecc Latin Ltda., in Brazil in Sep., with ASAHI INTECC USA, INC
* Says the co to hold a 99 percent and ASAHI INTECC USA, INC to hold a 1 percent stake in JV
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IbIskg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.