Aug 10 Asahi Intecc Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a medical equipment sale JV named Asahi Intecc Latin Ltda., in Brazil in Sep., with ASAHI INTECC USA, INC

* Says the co to hold a 99 percent and ASAHI INTECC USA, INC to hold a 1 percent stake in JV

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IbIskg

