Aug 10 Eneres Co Ltd :

* Says the co entered into agreement with KDDI Corp to form business and capital alliance

* Says two parties plan to jointly develop electric power business, including the wholesale transactions of electric power of the co

* Says KDDI plans to acquire 30.1 percent stake in the co from two shareholders of the co on Aug. 17

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9ogBSe

