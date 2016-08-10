UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Photocreate Co Ltd :
* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. offered a takeover bid for 1.1 million shares (no less than 690,062 shares) of the co
* Says the minimum number of shares to be purchased(690,062 shares) is representing a 45.1 percent stake in the co
* Says once the number of tendered shares is less than the minimum number of shares to be purchased, the unit will not purchase any of the tendered shares
* Says offered purchase price at 1,950 yen per share
* Says offering period from Aug. 12 to Sep. 26
* Says settlement starts on Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fN1vBs; goo.gl/IwDZ5P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources