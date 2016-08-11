Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up two new branches in Wuhan and Shenzhen respectively
* Says new branches to be engaged in R&D, sale & service of photoelectric communication product and special ceramic product
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LFLt57; goo.gl/d5qBuv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)