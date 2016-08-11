UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche medium term notes worth 700 million yuan with interest rate of 6.5 percent
* Says the notes with a term of three years and will maturity on Aug. 5, 2019
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3OZB8V
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources