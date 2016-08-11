BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 11 Horizon Securities :
* Says it will repurchase 15 million shares of its common stock (a 3.6 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 10 to Oct. 7
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5 per share ~ T$9 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$491,086,660
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUqz
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.