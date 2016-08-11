Aug 11 Taiwan Printed Circuit Board Techvest :

* Says it will repurchase 10 million shares of its common stock (a 3.7 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 9 to Oct. 8

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$22 per share ~ T$45 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$7,046,134,265

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUqD

