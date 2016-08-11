Aug 11 Anpec Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 26 with book closure period from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31

* Record date Aug. 31

* Payment date Sep. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AUuG

