Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the top shareholder's stake in the co will be lowered to 43.8 percent from 57.3 percent after private placement
* Says Li Xun will increase stake in the co to 11.3 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GtMti1; goo.gl/6bCxbq
