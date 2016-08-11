UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Company :
* Says it plans to invest 10.2 million yuan to set up drug sales JV with an individual
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the co will hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CtIztv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources