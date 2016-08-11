BRIEF-ITCen says subscription results of 9th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Feb. 1
Aug 11 Zhejiang Huace Film and TV Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 20 million yuan to raise stake in a Guangzhou-based digital technology firm to 12.5 percent from 0 percent
* Sees sales revenue of 250 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 81 won/share for FY 2016