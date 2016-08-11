Aug 11 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a JV with a Shenzhen-based holding company

* Says the JV will undertake the development of an industrial district in Shenzhen, with a registered capital of 20 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 70 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Xt9xfK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)