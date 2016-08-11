Aug 11 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says it completed acquisition of Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. on July 27(the U.S. time)

* Says Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. has been delisted from the NASDAQ on Aug. 8(the U.S. time)

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IZgxf9; goo.gl/sWmU9n

