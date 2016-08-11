Aug 11 Uniform Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.15 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVjV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)