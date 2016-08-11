Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit, a Suzhou-based new energy electric power company, plans to use 23 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Huizhou
* Says the new unit will be engaged in photovoltaic engineering, with a registered capital of 5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZIvlOa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)