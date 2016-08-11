Aug 11 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit, a Suzhou-based new energy electric power company, plans to use 23 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Huizhou

* Says the new unit will be engaged in photovoltaic engineering, with a registered capital of 5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZIvlOa

