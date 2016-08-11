Aug 11 Ezfly International Travel Agent :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 6

* Last date before book closure Sep. 7 with book closure period from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12

* Record date Sep. 12

* Payment date Oct. 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVry

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)