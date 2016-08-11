Aug 11 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 17

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 18 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jSa4zV

