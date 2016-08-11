Aug 11 MPK Group Inc :

* Says it unit, Hankang Intertrade Co., Ltd. will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in the cosmetic wholesale business

* Merger effective date of April 1 and registered date of April 4

* Hankang Intertrade will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3XUWPP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)