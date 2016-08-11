Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 11 Abnova Taiwan :
* Says 2015 dividend ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 26
* Says last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3
* Record date Sep. 3
* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVAE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: