Aug 11 Power Quotient Internatonal :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 31

* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6

* Record date Sep. 6

* Payment date Sep. 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVBD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)