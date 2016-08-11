UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it receives the civil judgment from Lanzhou city intermediate people's court, regarding the lawsuit filed by a Gansu-based trust company (plaintiff) against the co included two firms and two individuals(defendants), on loan contract disputes
* According to the judgment, the co was ordered to repay loan and related interests (penalty interest, compound interest included), and relative lawsuit expanses will be shared by defendants
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OcKZBJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources