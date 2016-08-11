Aug 11 Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up electric technology JV with Nanjing-based new energy technology company and four individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in electrical power business, capitalized at 10 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Sox4Jh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)