Aug 11 Max Echo Technology :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$55,965,420 in total for 2015

* Says ex-right date is Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVDh

