Aug 11 Leofoo Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$15,034,290 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$89,165,070 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVEa

