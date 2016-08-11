Aug 11 Sino Horizon Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.36 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 11

* Last date before book closure Oct. 12 with book closure period from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17

* Record date Oct. 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVEP

