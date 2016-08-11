BRIEF-Jordan Investment Trust FY profit rises
* FY net profit 946,410 dinars versus 121,223 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jCkBYZ) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Sino Horizon Holdings :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.36 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 11
* Last date before book closure Oct. 12 with book closure period from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17
* Record date Oct. 17
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVEP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 946,410 dinars versus 121,223 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jCkBYZ) Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
ALMATY, Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors that includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.