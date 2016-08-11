Aug 11 Chenming Mold Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$53,380,506 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25

* Last date before book closure Aug. 27 with book closure period from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1

* Record date Sep. 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVGw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)