Aug 11 Asia Vital Components :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 26

* Last date before book closure Sep. 27 with book closure period from Sep. 28 to Oct. 2

* Record date Oct. 2

* Payment date Oct. 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVJR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)