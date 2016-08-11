Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Promise Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 2
* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10
* Record date Sep. 10
* Payment date Oct. 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVMs
Further company coverage:[<3057.TW] (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)