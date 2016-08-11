Aug 11 Promise Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 2

* Last date before book closure Sep. 5 with book closure period from Sep. 6 to Sep. 10

* Record date Sep. 10

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AVMs

