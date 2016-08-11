WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand dairy processor Synlait Milk said on Friday that it forecast reported net profit after tax of NZ$34 million($24.49 million) to NZ$35 million in the 2016 financial year.

The company said that sales of canned infant formula had risen almost fourfold to 16,000 metric tonnes.

The company is due to announce its results for the year ending July 31 on September 19. ($1 = 1.3883 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)