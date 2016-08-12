Aug 12 Guangdong Wen's Foodstuff Group Co Ltd :

* Says it cuts share issue size to 1,156 million yuan from 1.16 billion yuan previously

* Says it revises to issue up to 36,138,364 shares of common stock at 31.98 yuan per share via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GJ9Fjr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)