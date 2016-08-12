Aug 12 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to set up a private equity funds management JV with partners, with investment of 8 million yuan and will hold a 40 percent stake in it

* To invest no less than 60 million yuan to set up an industrial investment fund for poverty alleviation with size of totaling 5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AyOG7W

