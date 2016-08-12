UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a food joint venture (JV) with an individual Mei Xuezhuang
* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co to hold a 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TpnzPP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources