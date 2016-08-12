* Dhanlaxmi is first Indian bank to defer coupon payment

* Many lenders struggling to reach Basel III standards

* Capital requirements reach $90 billion by 2019 -Fitch

By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (IFR) - India's central bank has blocked a small local lender from paying a coupon on its subordinated bonds after its capital ratio dropped below the regulatory minimum, highlighting the risks investors face in the country's thinly capitalised banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India has advised Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank to defer the July 30 payment on the Upper Tier 2 Series I bonds to a later year, according to a stock exchange filing. Under the terms of the issue, coupon payments are subject to compliance with the RBI's minimum capital requirements.

Rating analysts say it is the first time an Indian issuer has enforced loss-absorption rules on bank capital securities, raising the stakes for investors in other instruments, such as Tier 2 and Additional Tier 1 bonds issued under Basel III standards.

Although Dhanlaxmi is a private-sector bank, its troubles highlight the wider problems facing India's banking system, raising the possibility of deferred coupon payments for the subordinated instruments that state-owned banks have issued.

"This could set a precedent and only underscores the risk that was always prevalent or embedded in these instruments, whether they are legacy Basel II or Basel III hybrids. Small to mid-sized public-sector banks certainly appear more vulnerable - a point we have been highlighting for some time now," said Saswata Guha, a director at Fitch Ratings.

Dhanlaxmi's capital adequacy ratio dropped to 7.51 percent as of the end of March, well below the minimum requirement of 9.625 percent. The bank reported a loss of 2.1 billion rupees for the year to March 31 on total revenue of 12 billion rupees as it set aside more money for bad loans. Its gross non-performing loan ratio remained elevated at 6.36 percent. STATE SUPPORT So far, Indian investors have escaped losses on capital securities even when issuers have run into difficulty. No Indian bank has ever failed, and many investors assume government ownership will protect them from losses on subordinated bonds.

Adding to that perception, the RBI allowed Central Bank of India, a state-owned lender, to pay a 9.9 percent coupon on its T2 bonds after posting a 12.6 billion rupee loss in fiscal 2014.

The RBI also changed its rules in 2014 to allow lenders to pay coupons on Additional Tier 1 securites from retained earnings, rather than from that year's profits. Most European regulators have taken a far stricter approach.

India's government continues to support the public-sector banks through periodic capital injections, spending 250 billion annually for the past two years. United Bank of India narrowly avoided triggering losses on its AT1 securities in 2014 after a government injection helped it meet minimum capital requirements.

Analysts warn, however, that the government cannot afford to support every state-owned bank.

Of the 26 public-sector banks, 14 reported net losses in the 2016 financial year. The Tier 1 capital requirements for state-owned banks are huge at around 400-500 billion rupees, relative to the government's planned infusion of 250 billion in the current financial year, according to rating agency ICRA.

Fitch estimates Indian banks need to raise another $90 billion of capital by 2019, when the Basel III minimum capital requirement of 11.5 percent is fully enforced. The agency warned in a report on Friday that the government may need to double the capital injections it has budgeted, and will face much higher demands if equity raising and AT1 funding activity remains weak.

"Unless capital adequacy improves, which means government pumps in more capital, certain public-sector banks, which look very weak and continue to erode capital through losses, could face the possibility of coupon deferrals on their hybrid instruments," said Guha at Fitch.

INFORMED INVESTORS

The increased risk of coupon deferrals may push up yields, raising funding costs for issuers. It could become difficult for those banks with very weak standalone credit profiles to raise AT1 or T2 capital, said Guha.

The Dhanlaxmi case also raises red flags for investors keen on investing in such bonds.

"AT1 instruments are meant for informed investors; they have quasi-equity like clauses. Investors should be careful and take an informed call when investing in AT1 bonds," said Anuj Jain, assistant general manager at CARE Ratings.

The RBI, however, has the power to decide whether or not subordinated investors face the same fate as Dhanlaxmi's bondholders. Other observers expect the government to continue to support failing lenders to avoid the risk of contagion.

"To avoid wider system risks, the government will increase equity allocations or re-orient capital towards weaker banks, so that they do not default," said Vibha Batra, a former senior vice-president at ICRA.

In the first week of August, CARE Ratings downgraded the Upper T2 bonds of Dhanlaxmi to a default rating of D from BB, citing its low capital ratio and weak profitability. The 275 million rupee 15-year bonds, with a 10 percent coupon and a call option after 10 years, had been rated BBB+ in July 2010, when they were issued. ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna Merchant)