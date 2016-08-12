Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 12 MediBIC Group :
* Says it applied for extension of deadline to Sep. 15 from Aug. 15, regarding submitting of Q2 financial report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TTv5El
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants