Aug 12 Liaoning Cheng Da :

* Says it issued the 4th tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 1.3 billion yuan

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.92 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AYgx

