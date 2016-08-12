UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Lecip Holdings Corp :
* Says it will distribute 30,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 829 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd
* To raise 24,870,000 yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qRPCLL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources