Aug 12 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 25 million to 31 million yuan

* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 21.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p7XVwI

