Aug 12 Hwa Fong Rubber Ind :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

* Cash dividend payment date Oct. 6

