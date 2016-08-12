Aug 12 Firich Enterprises :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$170,760,180 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$71,150,080 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Oct. 5

