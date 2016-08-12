Aug 12 CoAsia Microelectronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.08 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$173,612,980 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 26

* Last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3

* Record date Sep. 3

* Payment date Oct. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6KmyTN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)