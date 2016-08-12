Aug 12 Fitipower Intergrated Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 5

* Last date before book closure Sep. 6 with book closure period from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11

* Record date Sep. 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pssx4O

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)