Aug 12 C-Media Electronics

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$19,478,343 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Sep. 26

