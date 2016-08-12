BRIEF-Nuheara says Iqbuds achieves CE certification for Europe
* Iqbuds have achieved CE certification for Europe and IC certification for Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 MediBIC Group :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the second quarter report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2016 to Sep. 15, instead of Aug. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/00Vu5f
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Iqbuds have achieved CE certification for Europe and IC certification for Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday postponed votes on several of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, citing their responsibility to do a "thorough vetting," while Republicans accused them of unreasonable delays in considering the picks.