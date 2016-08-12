Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 12 Hotron Precision Electronic Industrial :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 26
* Last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3
* Record date Sep. 3
* Payment date Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aLczCn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)