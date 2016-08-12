Aug 12 Hotron Precision Electronic Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 26

* Last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3

* Record date Sep. 3

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aLczCn

