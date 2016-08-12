UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 12 Sharp Corp :
* Says it signed syndicated commitment line contract worth 300 billion yen on Aug. 12 with Mizuho Bank and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3s1D6t
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources