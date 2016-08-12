Aug 12 Eclat Forever Machinery :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T6gvNR

