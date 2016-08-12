Aug 12 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says its unit Yahoo Japan Corp will change the period of the purchase for the tender offer to acquire the common shares in eBOOK Initiative Japan Co Ltd to Aug. 29 from Aug. 15

* Settlement commencement date is also changed to Sep. 5 from Aug. 22

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zm2OOi

