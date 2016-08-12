Aug 12 Dee Van Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$21,000,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 6

* Last date before book closure Oct. 7 with book closure period from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12

* Record date Oct. 12

* Payment date Oct. 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tvEOmP

