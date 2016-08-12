Aug 12 CS Loginet Inc :

* Says it to transfer video software wholesale business and video software retail business on Oct. 1 to its new unit that to be established on Oct. 1 in Tokyo

* Says it to sell the new unit to a Tokyo-based company that engaged in investment business on Oct. 1 and transaction amount to be decided

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M9brtC

