Aug 12 Global Material Science Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7

* Record date Sep. 7

* Payment date Oct. 5

